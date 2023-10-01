British Royal family faces major blow

British royals on Sunday morning dealt a major blow as alleged Russian hackers claimed to have taken the Royal Family's official website down.



According to Mirror, KillMilk, a pro-Kremlin hacker group, claimed to have successfully carried out the cyber "attack" on British royal family’s official website.

The Daily Star reported that the royal family’s official website displayed an error message stating 'Gateway time-out Error code 504' following the cyber attack.

The attackers wrote "attack on pedophiles..." with a sad face emoji on the messaging site. A picture of King Charles was used in the background.

The Daily Express reported alleged Russian hackers had also claimed to have disrupted Prince of Wales Prince William's official website last year.

However, at the time of filing this story Geo News was able to access the royal website, which provides information regarding King Charles, the royal family and other senior members of the Firm.