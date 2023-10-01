 
Two-week-long multinational military drill 'Eternal Brotherhood-II' concludes

Participants of the multinational joint special forces exercise Eternal Brotherhood-II pose for a group photo on the final day of the drill. — Radio Pakistan
  • Troops displayed their professional excellence on the final day.
  • Officers from friendly countries also witnessed closing ceremony.
  • The multinational military drill commenced on September 17.

A two-week-long multinational joint special forces exercise 'Eternal Brotherhood-II' was concluded in Barotha, the army's media affairs wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), besides Pakistan, special forces of friendly countries, including Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkey and Uzbekistan participated in the counterterrorism exercise. The multinational military drill commenced on September 17.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations amongst brotherly countries and helped nurture joint employment concepts against counter-terrorism besides; identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations, read the statement.

Corps Commander 11 Corps attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest along with the director general military training and the general officer commanding special service group.

Besides the exercising troops, officers from the friendly countries also witnessed the closing ceremony, the military’s media wing said, adding that the special forces of participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day.

‘Pakistan acting as bulwark against terrorism’

In August, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir gad underscored that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realize its immense sacrifices.

He had made the remarks during an interaction with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States, hailing from 9 different countries in Rawalpindi.

During the interactive session, the army chief had talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army's contributions to promote peace and stability in the region.

