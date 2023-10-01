 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’
Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’

Meghan Markle has just been issued a dire warning in regards to her memoir, as it could become ‘a quandary’ given its association with the devil incarnate.

Insights into this have been brought to light by US-based royal commentator Lee Cohen.

He weighed in on everything in one of his interviews with Express UK.

In it he bashed the Duchess who seems “clearly motivated by self-interest and financial gain.”

Mr Cohen started by referencing Meghan Markle’s penchant for the limelight and said, “Without attachment to and respect for the country and family she abandoned and so clearly motivated by self-interest and financial gain we can expect her to ride the gossip gravy train as long as possible.”

This is because currently “Meghan finds herself in a quandary because her most interesting and marketable quality is her link to the family she and her husband have betrayed so cruelly and exposed so brazenly.”

With that in mind, it will be no surprise when “People interested in gossip will surely buy her book”.

This way “she will rack up sales like Harry did with his memoir,” but this move is “a devil’s bargain because her popularity will suffer even further, particularly in the UK where the Royal Family represents the country itself.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated
Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian continue their playful chat at Jay-Z’s afterparty

Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian continue their playful chat at Jay-Z’s afterparty
Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back

Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back
Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives video

Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives
Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder' video

Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder'
Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’

Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’
Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William video

Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William
Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD

Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady share flirty moment at Reform Alliance Charity event
Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand

Meghan Markle is ‘not afraid’ to use everything for a global brand
Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham reunite in Paris, put an end to feud rumors

Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham reunite in Paris, put an end to feud rumors