 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lil Yachty points out one key difference with friend Drake

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Lil Yachty points out one key difference with friend Drake
Lil Yachty points out one key difference with friend Drake

Lil Yachty has opened up about his close friendship with Drake but noted that both shared contradicting lifestyles.

In a chat with Complex, the Broccoli rapstar said, “Me and him are kind of different when it comes to lifestyle,” adding, “Like we’re really similar as people, but as far as life, we’re very different. Like, I don’t go out, he loves to go out, he loves to host people, he loves to party and I don’t like people that much.”

The hip-hop star continued, “And I record every day all day, where he kind of is very selective on his recording days as he has more of a life than I do. And, he is much more into actually living life as to where I am literally trying to record music every day.”

Adding, “And I don’t know if I get that from him of like, Oh, I should go live a life too,’ because I enjoy not living life, I enjoy making music. This is my fun. I hate going out. So, if anything, I just realized that you can be so similar to somebody yet so different at the same time.”

Meanwhile, Drake is all set to release his much-anticipated eighth album, For All The Dogs, on October 6.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift enjoys 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce Chiefs game with celeb friends

Taylor Swift enjoys 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce Chiefs game with celeb friends
Tom Hanks clears up confusion about online AI video: 'Beware!'

Tom Hanks clears up confusion about online AI video: 'Beware!'
Sam Asghari backs Britney Spears for first time since split

Sam Asghari backs Britney Spears for first time since split

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry looking for 'fresh start' after 'letting go' famous friends

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry looking for 'fresh start' after 'letting go' famous friends
Kate Middleton, Prince William kids 'not allowed' at dining table: Here's Why

Kate Middleton, Prince William kids 'not allowed' at dining table: Here's Why
Gwyneth Paltrow's political beliefs lay bare in new interview

Gwyneth Paltrow's political beliefs lay bare in new interview
Pete Davidson's reckless driving on display again after SUV crash

Pete Davidson's reckless driving on display again after SUV crash
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce give major hints about their 'relationship'?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce give major hints about their 'relationship'?
Britney Spears furious over police well being check: ‘It’s about power for cops’

Britney Spears furious over police well being check: ‘It’s about power for cops’
Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’

Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’
Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated