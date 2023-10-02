Taylor Swift becomes closer with Travis Kelce's mom: Is it official?

File Footage

Taylor Swift cosied up to Travis Kelce’s mom as they watched his recent football match together.



The NBC cameras caught a glimpse of the Cruel Summer hitmaker hugging it out with Donna Kelce at the MetLife Stadium’s suite, amid her rumored romance with Travis.

Sporting a black sweater and denim shorts, Taylor also brought Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to the game as they all cheered on the Kansas City Chief.

The scene comes a week after the pair watched Travis’ team beat the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium where Fox Sports caught Taylor and Donna clapping and cheering together in the suite.

Prior to the recent game, Donna also attended the match between Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders to support her other son Jason Kelce.

After the game, the proud mother posted a picture of herself in Travis’ 87 jersey and wrote: “On to the next one..” as she then traveled to New Jersey to watch her 33-year-old son beat the New York Jets.