Monday, October 02, 2023
Netflix Top 5 line up of films & TV for October 1 - 25 with release date

The Netflix audience eagerly awaits new releases as the lineup is more exciting than ever. Among several movies and shows releasing this month, here are top five picks for all the viewers:

1. Beckham:

Inspired by the life of David Beckham, Beckham will explore the football star’s rise to fame and his stellar career. The documentary is a four-part series directed by Fisher Stevens, and will be released on October 4.

Beckham will give the football fanatics an unfiltered peek into the global icon’s life as he remains to be the most-celebrated football player of all time.

2. Lupin Season 3:

The French tale of gentleman thief Lupin is all set to make a thrilling return on October 5, with season 3.

Starring Omar Sy, who plays the role of protagonist Assane Diop, Lupin tells the story of an immigrant orphan whose father was falsely accused of stealing a precious diamond, by his wealthy boss Hubert Pellegrini.

After successfully avenging his father, season 3 shows Assane hiding in the dark but his face is plastered all over the city as a wanted man.

The show is returning after a two-year hiatus since the last season was released.

3. Elite Season 7:

Netflix announced the new season of Elite in October, 2022, just days before its sixth season premiered in November last year. The season 7 for the explicit teen saga will be dropping on October 20.

Elite tells the story of privileged high school students and the mysteries around their life. The audience describes Elite as a mixed bag of Gossip Girl and Riverdale.

The show also promised the return of a few original cast members after they made a few changes in the last season which includes Omar Ayuso making his return as Omar Shanaa.

4. Pain Hustlers:

Pain Hustlers, starring A-list actors Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, will be dropping on October 27.

Emily will be playing the role of a blue-collar single mom Liza Drake who decides to work for a pharma sales rep Pete Brenner, played by Chris Evans. However, his startup ends up getting involved in a racketeering scheme involving fake prescriptions.

The plot of the drama is drawn from the real-life scandal covered by New York Times journalist Evan Hughes who reported on the matter in 2018.

5. The Fall of the House of Usher:

Created by the director of the Haunting miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher is inspired by the classic work of Edgar Alllan Poe, and will be released on October 12.

Netflix first dropped the 16-second long teaser on September 12 which didn’t reveal much about the plot but has already created anticipation among the audience.

Later, the streaming site shared another trailer which showcased the bizarre dynamics of the Usher family and tells the haunting story of family betrayal.

Most of the cast includes the same actors from the Haunting series which includes Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas.

