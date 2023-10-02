Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans

File Footage

Prince Harry is allegedly starting to see the sting of royal fans subsiding since his move away from anti-royal propaganda.



An inside source weighed in on all these revelations, in their interview with In Touch.

During the course of that interview the same source also spoke out about the changing tide that seems to be enveloping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in the recent weeks.

In the said interview, they weighed in on the couple’s shift away from anti-royal propaganda and admitted, “They’re pleased by the positive response they’re getting.”

From their appearance at The Invictus Games to Kevin Costner’s charity event, the couple reportedly feels like “It takes the sting out of all the negativity they were getting beforehand and raises awareness of the Invictus Games, which is really what it’s all about.”

Later on into their chat, the insider also added, “One of the reasons why they seem so happy together is they are free and clear of the long-reaching arm of the royals.”

“They don’t have to worry about following protocol,” on the other side of the pond.

Thus “They can be natural and hold hands and pile on as much PDA as they want without censure from The Firm.”