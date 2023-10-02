 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is allegedly starting to see the sting of royal fans subsiding since his move away from anti-royal propaganda.

An inside source weighed in on all these revelations, in their interview with In Touch.

During the course of that interview the same source also spoke out about the changing tide that seems to be enveloping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in the recent weeks.

In the said interview, they weighed in on the couple’s shift away from anti-royal propaganda and admitted, “They’re pleased by the positive response they’re getting.”

From their appearance at The Invictus Games to Kevin Costner’s charity event, the couple reportedly feels like “It takes the sting out of all the negativity they were getting beforehand and raises awareness of the Invictus Games, which is really what it’s all about.”

Later on into their chat, the insider also added, “One of the reasons why they seem so happy together is they are free and clear of the long-reaching arm of the royals.”

“They don’t have to worry about following protocol,” on the other side of the pond.

Thus “They can be natural and hold hands and pile on as much PDA as they want without censure from The Firm.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’

Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’
Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards

Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards
Kate Middleton is avoiding Prince Harry video

Kate Middleton is avoiding Prince Harry
Meghan Markle falls victim to disinformation video

Meghan Markle falls victim to disinformation

Idris Elba gets candid on getting therapy for ‘unhealthy habits’

Idris Elba gets candid on getting therapy for ‘unhealthy habits’

Meghan Markle’s ‘novelty’ as an actual duchess is wearing out now

Meghan Markle’s ‘novelty’ as an actual duchess is wearing out now
Kendall Jenner draws Victoria Beckham's attention

Kendall Jenner draws Victoria Beckham's attention

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson head for divorce after 3 years of marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson head for divorce after 3 years of marriage
Travis Barker’s racy comments about Kim Kardashian resurface: 'Kim was eye candy'

Travis Barker’s racy comments about Kim Kardashian resurface: 'Kim was eye candy'