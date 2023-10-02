Kendall Jenner draws Victoria Beckham's attention

Kendall Jenner, who was in France during Paris Fashion Week, on Monday shared a picture after walking the runway at Victoria Beckham's show.

The show held in an 18th-century Parisian townhouse was a grand affair that saw the coming together of two superstar families, the Beckhams and the Kardashians.

The clothes Victoria wore as a dance student were given a chic glow-up on the catwalk.

“I got my old pointe shoes out and did some pointe work in the kitchen at home – [my daughter] Harper was impressed I could do that. It’s like riding a bike,” the designer said.

