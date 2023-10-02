 
Monday, October 02, 2023
Meghan Markle falls victim to disinformation

Meghan Markle has been mocked by thousands of people online after a couple of media organizations suggested that she got snubbed from being a Senator.

As part of the propaganda campaign against the former actress, certain media outlets created an impression as if the Duchess of Sussex wanted to be appointed to the US Senate after the death of Dianne Feinstein.

Fox News and some other broadcasters aired full segments discussing Meghan's political ambitions.

When California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday appointed women´s rights campaigner and former labor union leader Laphonza Butler to the Senate, a large number of people took to social media to take digs at Prince Harry's wife.

Meghan and Harry's supporters said the couple should have publically dismissed the media discussion about Meghan wanting to become a Senator.

