Jennifer Lopez gets candid about feeling ‘uncertain’ after embracing motherhood

Jennifer Lopez revealed how she got her self-confidence back after embracing motherhood which left her “insecure and uncertain.”



The beauty diva credited her friend and trainer Tracy Anderson for helping her feeling secure in her own skin after she gave birth to twins, Max and Emme, in 2008.

While presenting Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards, J.Lo reflected on the time she felt “insecure and uncertain” post giving birth.

According to report published by E! News, Lopez, who shares her kids with Marc Anthony, said, “I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now.”

She added, “And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

“I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth.

Gushing over Anderson, Lopez said, “She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before.”

Lopez went on to heap more praises on her trainer, saying, “Tracy Anderson stands out as the original creator whose methods and dedication to her craft keep her at the top of her game.”

The Hollywood icon added before concluding that there is “no madness to her methods just 25 years of pure dedication to her clients and health.”