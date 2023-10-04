 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Islam behind Pakistan team's discipline, says Matthew Hayden

The former Australian star batter Matthew Hayden. — AFP/File
Pakistani team was praised by its erstwhile mentor for maintaining discipline, on and off the field as former Australian batter Matthew Hayden regarded Tuesday Islam, as a force behind the players' regimen.

The former Australian star expressed his views while he was busy in commentary on the Pakistan-Australia ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Hyderabad.

The 51-year-old ace batter said: "Well it is very focused around Islam, which is a central and core thing to this playing unit. The way of life in the Pakistan team leads to greater discipline, which I greatly admire after all cricket is a discipline as well." 

He further noted during commentary: "You have to be committed, invested and consistent — these are all those things that Islam represents to the culture."

It must be noted that Australia beat Pakistan by 14 runs during the high-scoring match.

Despite brilliant knocks from skipper Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed, the Men in Green fell short in the chase of 352 and suffered their second consecutive loss in the warm-up matches.

Pakistan will play the Netherlands at the same venue on October 6 in their first World Cup game while Australia will travel to Chennai to play India on October 8.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023

  • October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
  • October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
  • October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad
  • October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru
  • October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai
  • October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai
  • October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
  • November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
  • November 11 — vs England in Kolkata

