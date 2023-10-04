'Joker' director shares dramatic visual of Joaquin Phoenix from upcoming sequel

Joaquin Phoenix will be returning to theaters with the sequel of his Oscar-winning movie Joker.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to hit the cinemas on October 4, 2024 with director Todd Phillips giving movie lovers a peek into the second part.

Taking to his Instagram, the filmmaker shared a fresh look of Joaquin standing in the rain surrounded by colorful umbrellas.

He thanked the audience for the supportive messages and penned: “Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come.”

Throughout the year, Todd has been teasing his followers with pictures from the set which included also a closeup of Joaquin pinning Lady Gaga to the wall, who will be playing the role of Harley Quinn.



Previously, Todd also shared solo shots of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in their attire as he announced the shoot wrap for Joker: Folie à Deux.

Todd wrote in the caption: “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

