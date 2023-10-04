 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Kim Kardashian surprises gunshot survivor as SKIMS bodysuit saves her life

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reached out to Nina Wiley, a 22-year-old gunshot survivor who credited a SKIMS bodysuit with potentially saving her life. 

The heartwarming surprise message came during Nina's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. In the video message, Kim expressed her admiration for Nina's resilience stating, "Hi Nina, I wish I was there in person. But I wanted to send you a quick hello. I loved hearing your story, and I'm just thinking of you as you continue to recover."

"I also hear that you are pursuing a degree in criminal justice and I wanted to say congratulations. Study hard, it's not easy," she added. 

"I look forward to seeing everything that you're doing with this, and I sent you over some SKIMS products for you," Kim said, spreading positivity during the emotional exchange.

Before the surprise message, Nina Wiley shared her harrowing experience of being shot multiple times while leaving a New Year's Eve party. She recounted the terrifying moments when she found herself caught in the crossfire and was struck by bullets four times, with one still lodged in her stomach. 

Her recovery involved physical therapy, during which she highlighted the role SKIMS shapewear played in potentially saving her life. She explained how the compression provided by the shapewear may have altered the trajectory of the bullets, ultimately aiding her survival.

Kim Kardashian previously reposted Nina's TikTok video on her Instagram Stories, expressing her astonishment at how one of her SKIMS bodysuits had played a pivotal role in saving a fan's life. 

The heartwarming connection between the reality star and the gunshot survivor serves as a reminder of the positive impact celebrities can have on the lives of their fans.

