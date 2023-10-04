David Beckham recalls losing Victoria Beckham amid infidelity scandal: ‘We were drowning’

David Beckham discussed the horrible time he was close to losing his wife Victoria Beckham due to his infidelity scandal while he was playing for Real Madrid in Spain.

The former football icon was hit with allegations that he was cheating on the former Spice Girls singer with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, while Victoria was in UK.

At the time of these allegations, Victoria chose to remain in the UK to provide stability for their young sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, who needed to continue their education.

This decision led to a period of isolation for David, who candidly admitted to struggling during this challenging phase in his hotly released Netflix documentary BECKHAM.

Recalling the difficulties he faced when he first moved to Spain, away from the club and family he had been a part of throughout his entire career, from the age of 15 until he was 27, he said, "I get sold overnight, the next minute I'm in a city, I don't speak the language.”

“More importantly, I didn't have my family,” he added. “Every time that we woke up, we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."

Revealing how he saved his failing marriage to Victoria at the time, she said, "I don't know how we got through it, in all honestly. Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters, and at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.”

“And what we had was worth fighting for,” he continued. “There were some days that I would wake up and think, 'How am I going to go to work? How am I going to walk onto that training pitch? How am I going to look as if nothing's wrong?' I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes, 'How am I going to do this?'"

The crisis eventually led to Victoria's decision to relocate to Madrid with their sons, an experience she described as a "nightmare" and "an absolute circus."