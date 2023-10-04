Robert Pattinson gets honest about movie roles

Robert Pattinson reveals he is extremely picky about his roles, adding that he nitpicks his scripts to avoid flops.

In a chat with Interview magazine, the Twilight star was asked about taking any role he regretted.

"Not really. I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation," the actor added. "And also, you sort of know it's down to you. You can say it's a shitty script or the director's a dick or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one's going to care about the reasons."

Noting, "You're the one who everyone's going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you're lame even when you tried your best."

He continued, "I'm constantly thinking that you're just going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and kind of feeling like you're a total failure," he said. "I think that's just what life is."

Vocal about his career's challenges, Robert previously said, "Pretty much every person I know who's got famous is completely nuts," adding, "It's just isolation and also the repetitiveness of your interactions with people… It's just weird."