 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson gets honest about movie roles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Robert Pattinson gets honest about movie roles
Robert Pattinson gets honest about movie roles

Robert Pattinson reveals he is extremely picky about his roles, adding that he nitpicks his scripts to avoid flops.

In a chat with Interview magazine, the Twilight star was asked about taking any role he regretted.

"Not really. I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation," the actor added. "And also, you sort of know it's down to you. You can say it's a shitty script or the director's a dick or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one's going to care about the reasons."

Noting, "You're the one who everyone's going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you're lame even when you tried your best."

He continued, "I'm constantly thinking that you're just going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and kind of feeling like you're a total failure," he said. "I think that's just what life is."

Vocal about his career's challenges, Robert previously said, "Pretty much every person I know who's got famous is completely nuts," adding, "It's just isolation and also the repetitiveness of your interactions with people… It's just weird."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston reveals one habit she values the most

Jennifer Aniston reveals one habit she values the most
Rihanna debuts stunning transformation just 2 months after having baby

Rihanna debuts stunning transformation just 2 months after having baby
Taylor Swift plans to settle down, have kids amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift plans to settle down, have kids amid Travis Kelce romance
Prince Harry disguising his ‘sinister’ intentions with ‘admirable’ move

Prince Harry disguising his ‘sinister’ intentions with ‘admirable’ move
Good news for Meghan as UK broadcaster continues probe into her opponent video

Good news for Meghan as UK broadcaster continues probe into her opponent

Brittany Mahomes ‘hates’ the ‘amount of attention’ Taylor Swift got at NFL game

Brittany Mahomes ‘hates’ the ‘amount of attention’ Taylor Swift got at NFL game
Video of 'workaholic' King Charles goes viral video

Video of 'workaholic' King Charles goes viral

Victoria Beckham slams David Beckham over photoshoot with ‘gorgeous’ Jennifer Lopez

Victoria Beckham slams David Beckham over photoshoot with ‘gorgeous’ Jennifer Lopez
Netflix renews popular K-pop show that beats ‘Squid Game’

Netflix renews popular K-pop show that beats ‘Squid Game’
Step taken to forget Queen Elizabeth one year after her death

Step taken to forget Queen Elizabeth one year after her death

David Beckham emotionally recalls being ‘spit at’ during 1998 World Cup hate

David Beckham emotionally recalls being ‘spit at’ during 1998 World Cup hate
Princess Beatrice shares personal dyslexia struggle, Eugenie is 'proud' of her

Princess Beatrice shares personal dyslexia struggle, Eugenie is 'proud' of her