Prince Harry disguising his ‘sinister’ intentions with ‘admirable’ move

Prince Harry's recent decision to invest in local news networks has raised eyebrows given his turbulent relationship with the British media.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield questioned whether there may be ulterior motives at play after Prince Harry disclosed his next move.

She claimed that Harry might be “disguising” his “sinister” intentions with “admirable” move while discussing the matter with Sky News Australia.

Schofield told host Rita Panahi, “On the surface seems pretty admirable but knowing Harry’s hate for the media makes you wonder if it’s something much more sinister.”

“If you can’t beat them, buy them,” the expert commented referring to Harry's pending legal cases related to his family’s privacy and safety against some of British media publications.

For the unversed, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has unveiled plans to team up with other contributors in donating funds to Press Forward, an alliance committed to supporting local newsrooms throughout the United States.

This initiative aligns with recommendations made in the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder report, which highlights the importance of "promoting substantial long-term investments in local journalism that informs and empowers citizens."