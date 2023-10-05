 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family
Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s history of ‘packing up and moving’ halfway across the world has just been used to ‘destabilize’ her rumored run in the Senate.

Writer Lee Cohen broke down all his thoughts regarding Meghan Markle’s rumored run in the Senate.

He shared everything in a piece for The Telegraph.

According to the author, “In a number of respects, Ms Markle makes sense as a choice for Democrats.”

However, on the flip side he also argued, “for those Americans for whom competence and suitability matter, Markle would be a senator worthy of the humiliations she received in recent years from cartoons, comedians, and Hollywood executives who have called into question everything from Meghan’s credibility to her work ethic.”

In the middle of his piece Mr Cohen also said, “Certainly, Ms. Markle’s track record of public service does not speak volumes in support of her potential to be a successful US senator.”

“It is difficult to imagine her serving as a junior member, one of 100 senators, when Meghan has displayed an obsession with top billing.” So “Indeed this was one of many factors that strained her tenure among the British Royal Family.”

Since before her move to the US, “The Duchess proved woefully unable to rise to the occasion and carry out the duties expected of her because they were not on her terms.”

“While Markle has been involved in charity work and advocacy, her self-serving goals seem to shape the agenda.”

At the end of the day, “her experience as a member of the British royal family hardly forecasts the political acumen required for congressional success,” he also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight

TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight
Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US

Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US
Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions
Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage
Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas ‘committing’ to mediation to ‘make headlines disappear’

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas ‘committing’ to mediation to ‘make headlines disappear’
Kate Middleton shows her handwriting as she writes message for Ukrainians

Kate Middleton shows her handwriting as she writes message for Ukrainians

Ed Sheeran regrets releasing THIS ‘super uncomfortable’ song

Ed Sheeran regrets releasing THIS ‘super uncomfortable’ song

Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report

Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report