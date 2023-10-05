 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Kevin Spacey says he has seen death for a moment when his left arm reportedly went numb—fearing a heart attack as he rushed to the hospital in Uzbekistan.

Appearing at the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival, the Academy-winner experienced a numbness in the left hand for “eight seconds” that alarmed the officials, per The Sun.

Sharing his thoughts on the health scare, the House of Cards star said that his health was “normal.”

Adding, “It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is. For all of us.”

Meanwhile, doctors ruled out any sign of a heart attack as they thoroughly examined the US actor.

“Mr. Spacey was taken to a medical center over health concerns,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

“He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart," the source added.

Speaking at the festival, Kevin provided insights into his inner mind about the health scare.

“I experienced something here today that was unexpected,” he said. “I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls, and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds."

Adding, "I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with, and we went immediately to the […] medical centre.”

He continued, “I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI. Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m grateful it’s not anything more serious.”

