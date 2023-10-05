 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance rumours have been buzzing all around the world, as well as in the US White House, as evident from the recent press briefing by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

At a recent press briefing, Jean humorously asked John Kirby, the National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator that her team wanted to know if the latter knew about Taylor Swift. John replied, "I know who Taylor Swift is. Apparently, she is dating a football player."

Following John's remarks Journalists also dived in and pressed him for more information. One of the reporters asked, "Does President Biden think it's real?"

The NSC's strategic communications coordinator kept his tone surprisingly professional and replied, "In the vernacular of the National Security Council, I can neither confirm nor deny those reports. I will happily take the question back to our analysts," making everyone in the room laugh.

Taylor Swift and her alleged new love interest, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have recently been making headlines as the hitmaker was spotted cheering for the footballer. Both stars have been sighted together on several occasions since sparking their romance rumours.

More From Entertainment:

TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight

TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight
Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family
Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US

Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US
Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions
Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage
Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas ‘committing’ to mediation to ‘make headlines disappear’

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas ‘committing’ to mediation to ‘make headlines disappear’
Kate Middleton shows her handwriting as she writes message for Ukrainians

Kate Middleton shows her handwriting as she writes message for Ukrainians

Ed Sheeran regrets releasing THIS ‘super uncomfortable’ song

Ed Sheeran regrets releasing THIS ‘super uncomfortable’ song

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson