White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance rumours have been buzzing all around the world, as well as in the US White House, as evident from the recent press briefing by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

At a recent press briefing, Jean humorously asked John Kirby, the National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator that her team wanted to know if the latter knew about Taylor Swift. John replied, "I know who Taylor Swift is. Apparently, she is dating a football player."

Following John's remarks Journalists also dived in and pressed him for more information. One of the reporters asked, "Does President Biden think it's real?"

The NSC's strategic communications coordinator kept his tone surprisingly professional and replied, "In the vernacular of the National Security Council, I can neither confirm nor deny those reports. I will happily take the question back to our analysts," making everyone in the room laugh.

Taylor Swift and her alleged new love interest, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have recently been making headlines as the hitmaker was spotted cheering for the footballer. Both stars have been sighted together on several occasions since sparking their romance rumours.