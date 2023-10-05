 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton has Princess Diana's 'honesty': 'Following footsteps'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Kate Middleton has Princess Dianas honesty: Following footsteps

Kate Middleton has been compared to late Princess Diana after her recent engagements.

The Princess of Wales, who was spotted recently spotted in Cardiff alongside husband Prince William is lauded for her kindness.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "There is also a nice shot of Kate hugging one of the members, where she mirrors her body language completely. Her arms are stretched out, which shows her openness and honesty towards her. It also suggests they already have a rapport.”

"From this, it shows she is definitely following in Diana's footsteps, with how gracious and open she's being. Her warmth really comes through in the pictures from this engagement,” he added.

Mr Stanton continued: “Looking at her eyes, I can see that she's engaged fully and they have her full attention at all times. She wants to be a part of it. Looking at her facial expressions and open posture, she's just happy to be there."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry accused David Beckham of 'ringing journalists' about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accused David Beckham of 'ringing journalists' about Meghan Markle
Olivia Rodrigo spills poetry class magic behind iconic song

Olivia Rodrigo spills poetry class magic behind iconic song
Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogacy journey video

Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogacy journey
White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight

TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight
Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family
Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US

Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US
Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions
Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage
Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault