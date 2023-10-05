 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo spills poetry class magic behind iconic song

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo spills poetry class magic behind iconic song
Olivia Rodrigo spills poetry class magic behind iconic song

Olivia Rodrigo recently opened up about the mechanics and philosophy of writing her songs. She also revealed that she took a poetry class at USC last year that helped her write some of her iconic songs.

The young pop sensation appeared in an interview with Linda Perry at the Grammy Museum, where she talked about writing her songs. 

According to Variety, she said, "If I don't write songs, I don't feel like myself," adding that it's her way of processing everything.

Olivia continued, "It's the way I decide how I feel about the world. It's everything to me as it makes me happy, sad, or angry."

The hitmaker stated that she loves how one can easily express oneself through writing melodies, lyrics, and hooks, in a way that is not easily expressible in daily life.

The songstress added, "I have always loved songwriting since I was a kid as for me it is a way to express the inexpressible," adding that songwriting also helps her figure out how she feels about the world.

She also revealed her love for poetry, adding that the class she attended at USC was very helpful. 

Olivia revealed that her song Lacy was actually a poem that she wrote as an assignment for the poetry class. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry accused David Beckham of 'ringing journalists' about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accused David Beckham of 'ringing journalists' about Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton has Princess Diana's 'honesty': 'Following footsteps' video

Kate Middleton has Princess Diana's 'honesty': 'Following footsteps'
Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogacy journey video

Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogacy journey
White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight

TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight
Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family
Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US

Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US
Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Bradley Cooper gets huge shout-out from 'Maestro' makeup artist

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions

Meghan Markle’s willing to betray anyone to ‘advance’ ambitions
Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Kevin Spacey reacts to health scare in Uzbekistan

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage

Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage
Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault