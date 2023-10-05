 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
What David Beckham said about 'cheating' on Victoria Beckham

Thursday, October 05, 2023

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham went through the most challenging time in their lives when the footballer was accused of cheating on the latter.

David was alleged to have an affair with his PA, Rebecca, who later sold the story of their romance to various media outlets.

Rebecca also called herself David’s ‘second wife’ and made similar claim on Cleebrity Love Island.

While David and Victoria kept mum during the time, the father-of-four later revealed: "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Meanwhile Victoria said: "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing; we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together. We were connected. We had each other."

