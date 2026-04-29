Anne Hathaway addresses ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ body diversity debate

Anne Hathaway is setting the record straight after the internet turned a behind-the-scenes moment from The Devil Wears Prada 2 into full-blown fashion drama.

The actress recently found herself at the center of viral headlines after Meryl Streep revealed Hathaway pushed producers to include more size-inclusive models in a major scene.

Some people online somehow translated that into: models were fired.

According to Hathaway? Absolutely not.

“Nobody lost their jobs, in fact, it created more jobs,” she explained during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The actress said the whole thing started as a quick observation on set after noticing most of the models cast fit the traditional runway mold.

“I thought the scene would be so much more enjoyable for the audience if we had just a wider range of bodies on display,” Hathaway said. “Because all different shapes are beautiful.”

Simple. Logical. Very Andy Sachs-with-a-backbone.

Hathaway added that producers immediately agreed once she brought it up. “They were the ones who made it happen in like an hour.”

And apparently there’s another major detail fans are now obsessing over: a mystery song written by Lady Gaga for the film.

“There’s a song that Lady Gaga wrote and it’s a beautiful, amazing song,” Hathaway teased. “Isn’t it better when you see so many different types of bodies up there with that?”

Honestly? Miranda Priestly would probably still judge everyone equally.

But this time around, the runway is making room for more than one body type – and Hathaway seems pretty proud of that.