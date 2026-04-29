Chris Pratt reacts to 'Parks and Rec' wife Aubrey Plaza's pregnancy news

Pratt and Plaza played Andy Dwyer and April Ludgate on the hit NBC show

Chris Pratt is already cheering on his former TV wife’s next big role.

Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, April 28, the Jurassic World actor shared his excitement for Aubrey Plaza after news of her pregnancy, saying his former Parks and Recreation co-star is more than ready for motherhood.

“She’s going to do great,” said Pratt, who is a father of four himself. “She’s going to be a fantastic mother. She’s [a] very caring person.”

Pratt, who famously played Plaza’s onscreen husband Andy Dwyer on the beloved NBC comedy, added that he’s thrilled to see her step into this new chapter.

“It’s gonna be an amazing chapter for her,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star added. “We’re all very excited for her.”

People magazine reported earlier this month that Plaza, 41, is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott. The actress later confirmed the news herself during a bonus episode of the Smartless podcast, where she delivered the update in classic deadpan fashion.

“Well, there’s a baby inside of me,” she told hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. “No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now.”

Plaza also opened up about her excitement around becoming a parent. “I’ve always wanted, I’ve always wanted, I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know?” she said. “It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.”