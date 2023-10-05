Joe Jonas 'sneaks out' of mediation hours after Sophie Turner

 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have begun their four-day mediation period and are reportedly committed “to making it work.”

The two arrived at the New York City legal office in Manhattan with their lawyers who previously informed the judge about the sessions.

According to Page Six, Sophie was the first to leave the building at 6pm while Joe stayed till 8pm. 

He was captured exiting the premises two hours later via a service driveway while the GOT actress left via the main entrance.

Eye-witnesses claim that the Jonas brothers member appeared to be a bit down-trodden and Sophie looked a bit exhausted too after a long day of sorting parenting plans.

The source privy to Page Six said that although it is just day-one of the estranged couple’s mediation, Joe is “hoping they will end the week on better terms.”

“He is committed to making it work with Sophie and doesn’t want to put up a fight — as long as they can come to a fair agreement on their kids Willa and Delphine,” the insider shared.

Prior to the session, the lawyers for Sophie and Joe argued for a trial date which ended with both parties agreeing to begin the trial on January 2. 

