Will Sandra Bullock make acting return after partner Bryan Randall’s death?

Sandra Bullock took a step back from Hollywood claiming she was feeling “burnt out,” however, it was later revealed that she took a break from acting to look after her partner Bryan Randall.



The Blind Side star’s long-term partner breathed his last on August 5, 2023. Following his untimely death, it was revealed that he was battling with ALS “secretly” for the last three years.

It also came to light that Bullock decided to prioritize her family life so she could be with her ailing partner, with whom she reportedly had exchanged vows in a private affair.

Now, fans are inquiring about her plans regarding making a return to acting which the Hollywood star, whose last movie was The Lost City opposite Channing Tatum, has not answered yet.

Prior to her break, she jokingly said that the only project that would bring her out of retirement is “Speed 3,” in an interview with Fox 5 New York while promoting The Lost City.

To this, her co-star Daniel Radcliffe said, "Oh, don't even joke about this,” with Bullock adding, "I don't know, I literally have no answer."

She continued: "If Daniel directs me in Speed 3: Horsepower, that'll get me to leave the house."

Speaking of her retirement plans, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky."

Bullock added, "I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.

"I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.’

"I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."