Thursday, October 05, 2023
Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson on sending off mixed signals

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Khloe Kardashian spoke up on rumors of her patching up with Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her multiple times.

The rumors surfaced after Tristan’s mother passed away in January, and he stayed with Khloe for the time being which raised eyebrows among the Kardashians.

In the teaser for The Kardashians' recent episode, Kendall asked her half-sister about it, to which Khloe replied: “I am not back together with Tristan. Hate to break it to everybody but I am not..”

The 39-year-old socialite also had a one-on-one conversation with the NBA star. 

“Tristan has said before, like, I'm his person. I'm not saying I don't believe him, but I've heard this and it angered me because if I am , then why would you have treated me this way?" she said in a confessional.

The reality TV star and Tristan broke up in 2019 after he had a child with another woman while a surrogate was pregnant with their child, and also kissed Kylie’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

Moreover, Khloe said that this wasn’t a “a one-time thing” as the 32-year-old basketball star also had an affair with Maralee Nichols.

