 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: 'They're all very happy'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: Theyre all very happy
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: 'They're all very happy'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son RZA is proving to be a doting big brother to their second born Riot, revealed an insider.

Sharing insight into their family dynamics, a source spilt to Entertainment Tonight that the both the musicians love their kids and are very happy prioritizing their family life.

As for their eldest son, the insider said “RZA loves being a big brother” before adding that the whole clan is “very happy” since welcoming Riot.

"Rihanna and A$AP are doing amazing since welcoming Riot,” the insider said of the duo. “Rihanna and A$AP are great at prioritizing Riot and RZA.”

“They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It's been a great time for their family,” the source added.

The lovebirds recently stepped out in New York to mark A$AP Rocky’s 35th birthday with a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone.

Speaking of their evening, the source said Rihanna and A$AP showed up "ready to have a good time and partied until the early morning hours, arriving at 3:30 a.m. and leaving at 5 a.m."

The source added, "They shut down Carbone and partied after hours. They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out!"

Meanwhile, some media outlets are reporting that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will soon tie the knot while others suggest that they have gotten married in a “secret” ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle still source of stress for Prince William despite disconnection with Royals

Meghan Markle still source of stress for Prince William despite disconnection with Royals
Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider

Cruz Beckham calls it quits with Tana Holding after dating for a year: Insider
'Pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian puts forward another diva demand

'Pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian puts forward another diva demand
Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson on sending off mixed signals

Khloe Kardashian confronts ex Tristan Thompson on sending off mixed signals
Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday

Taylor Swift heads to Travis Kelce's city just in time for his birthday
David Beckham exchanged vows with Victoria AGAIN after infidelity scandal video

David Beckham exchanged vows with Victoria AGAIN after infidelity scandal
Kylie Jenner ditches Jordyn Wood's Paris birthday bash despite patch up

Kylie Jenner ditches Jordyn Wood's Paris birthday bash despite patch up
Joe Jonas 'sneaks out' of mediation hours after Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas 'sneaks out' of mediation hours after Sophie Turner
Will Sandra Bullock make acting return after partner Bryan Randall’s death?

Will Sandra Bullock make acting return after partner Bryan Randall’s death?
NFL refuses to budge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

NFL refuses to budge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
Elliot Grainge net worth: Insights into Sophia Richie's husband's wealth

Elliot Grainge net worth: Insights into Sophia Richie's husband's wealth
Kim Kardashian continues to discipline kids on camera video

Kim Kardashian continues to discipline kids on camera