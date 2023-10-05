Rihanna, A$AP Rocky prioritizing sons RZA & Riot over career: 'They're all very happy'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son RZA is proving to be a doting big brother to their second born Riot, revealed an insider.



Sharing insight into their family dynamics, a source spilt to Entertainment Tonight that the both the musicians love their kids and are very happy prioritizing their family life.

As for their eldest son, the insider said “RZA loves being a big brother” before adding that the whole clan is “very happy” since welcoming Riot.

"Rihanna and A$AP are doing amazing since welcoming Riot,” the insider said of the duo. “Rihanna and A$AP are great at prioritizing Riot and RZA.”

“They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It's been a great time for their family,” the source added.

The lovebirds recently stepped out in New York to mark A$AP Rocky’s 35th birthday with a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone.

Speaking of their evening, the source said Rihanna and A$AP showed up "ready to have a good time and partied until the early morning hours, arriving at 3:30 a.m. and leaving at 5 a.m."

The source added, "They shut down Carbone and partied after hours. They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out!"

Meanwhile, some media outlets are reporting that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will soon tie the knot while others suggest that they have gotten married in a “secret” ceremony.