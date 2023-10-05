 
Caitlyn Jenner reveals relationship dynamics with Kris Jenner: 'It's sad'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

File Footage

Caitlyn Jenner recently opened up about her relationship with ex Kris Jenner and described their dynamics as "sad."

During the UK daytime talk show This Morning, the host asked the reality tv star about her relationship with The Kardashians star. "Kris I really never talk to anymore. It's sad," she replied.

Caitlyn shared that she uses her manager Sophia Hutchins for communicating with Kris if there’s anything about the show.

Moreover, the former decathlete added that she’s no longer close with Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe, despite parenting them for most of their lives after Kris got divorced from Robert Kardashian.

"When you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others. I'm much closer to the Jenner side" Caitlyn added.

The 73-year-old reality TV star expressed remorse on not keeping contact despite going through so much together, "I think it's just time to move on."

Caitlyn and Kris were married from 1991 to 2015, and share two daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.  

