Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rubbing salt in Prince William, Kate Middleton's wounds

Experts believe Prince Harry’s work load with Archewell is something that is rubbing salt in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wounds.



The expert in question, Ms Daniela Elser broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she wrote, “What must they all make then of California transplant and royal-gone-rogue, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his working schedule?”

Given that the US does not offer paid paternity leave, Ms Elser noted.

This is because “with only a couple of weeks until 2023 is done and dusted, the 39-year-old has undertaken a grand total of 18 days of public charity work.”

“The sticking point isn’t what Harry and Meghan have achieved with their Foundation -because lord knows it is far, far more than you and I have done – but that they love a lofty statement selling Archewell as the most exciting thing to happen to charity since the polio vaccine and the fail to come close.”

She also added, “The salt-in-the-wound part comes when we consider that back in the UK, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales are nailing it like two freshly accredited builders with brand-new hammers.”