 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can be ‘working royals,' don't need King Charles ‘permission'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to look as working royals with new ventures, says an expert

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of replicating Royal tours with their recent trip to Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria last week after which they are called out for trying to pose as working royals despite leaving the position four years agox

Speaking about the situation, royal expert Tom Quinn noted: "When you look at what Harry and Meghan got up to on their Nigeria visit it is easy to see why the senior royals are worried. Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled.

He added: "Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don't like it one bit. For Charles and William, it's as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don't need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like.”

