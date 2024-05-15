Meghan Markle ‘missed her babies' in Nigeria but happy she was in ‘motherland'

Meghan Markle spoke about her children in Nigeria

Meghan Markle admitted she is missing her children during her recent trip to Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games alongside Prince Harry, shared to an audience at the Lagos State Government House that she is longing for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking to the crowd, the Duchess said: "I'm missing my babies." She told the attendees: "It feels appropriate that although of course we are missing our children, I'm missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family."

Meghan’s admission came afterwards Harry branded the crowd as his ‘family.’

He said: "I'll skip the protocol because at this point we're all family. Thank you for welcoming my wife and myself to Nigeria." He said this was the pair's "first visit" but "certainly" it would not be their last.