 

Prince Harry ‘disowns' Meghan Markle father, declares Nigerians his ‘in-laws'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for their shocking remarks in Nigeria

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dragged for making an inappropriate comment while on their trip to Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who visited Nigeria for a cultural exchange, made a special appearance at the Lagos State Government House, where Harry refereed the locals as his in-laws.

This comes as Meghan revealed she is 43% Nigerian in a podcast in 2023.

During the appearance, the Duke of Sussex said: "I'll skip the protocol because at this point we're all family. Thank you for welcoming my wife and myself to Nigeria." He said this was the pair's "first visit" but "certainly" it would not be their last.

Harry added: "Thank you for the naming ceremony. I don't know how I got dragged into that as well, but to be able to witness it as well next to my wife, it means a huge amount to both of us but especially her, so thank you for that."

Noting how Harry has no relationship with Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, netizens were quick to call out the Duke for his hypocrisy.

A user wrote on X: "He is so desperate to find a family that he's willing to go above and beyond, journey people his in-laws he has in-laws. He has a father-in-law is a mother-in-law, and he has a stepsister and step-brother-in-law. Oh yeah, he disowned everybody."

Another critic added: "Harry, traitor to his own family, hasn't even met his actual father-in-law, who has begged to see him, Meghan, and his grandchildren. This is truly appalling." A third wrote: "He has lost the plot."

