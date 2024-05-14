Meghan Markle pushes Prince Harry into the background

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly pushing away Prince Harry from things that are supposed to be about him

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle for pushing Prince Harry out of the way whenever things are supposed to be about him, and seemingly taking the spotlight instead.



Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward weighed in on it all.

Her comments discussed the Sussexes’ Nigeria trip which she has dubbed the Meghan show, despite having been “Harry show” in actuality.

It’s come to light during her interview with GB News.

During that she said, “Meghan manages to make everything about her” when in fact “this was Harry's show.”

For those unversed, “This was for the Invictus Games. Nigeria is the first African country to join the Invictus Games.”

“And it was Harry's show. And yet, Meghan seems to take over. She has a big fan base there, but I just thought it was a shame,” Ms Seward also went on to say.

Its evident at this point that “Harry always seems to be slightly pushed into the background unless he's doing something sporty, like playing basketball or playing polo.”