6 Best new psychological thrillers to watch in 2024

These new psychological thriller shows and movies can be streamed on Netflix and Apple TV+

Psychological thriller lovers mostly have a favorite show/movie that nothing else ever lives up to, and we spend our time looking for similar gripping stories to watch.

Psychological thrillers blend horror, drama, and mystery that makes them immersive and spine tingling.

Here’s your guide to the best new psychological thrillers to help you find your next favorite in the genre.

Ripley (Netflix):

Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) is hired by a wealthy man to bring his wayward son home. Tom accepts the job and gets close to his son Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) and his girlfriend Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning).



He then begins to get jealous of Dickie’s standard of living and so begins his long journey as a conman and a serial killer that keeps getting away with his crimes.

Dark Matter (Apple TV+):

Although Dark Matter also falls into the sci-fi category, it blends elements of psychological thrill with it masterfully.



Physics professor Jason Dessen is deeply unsatisfied with his professional trajectory. When his friend wins the Pavia Prize (a made up science prize), he begrudgingly joins his friend’s party.

He then finds himself abducted and wakes up in an alternate reality where he’s the one with the Pavia Prize. He soon realizes that the alternate version of him has gone to his family in his place and begins to fear for his family’s safety. He then does all he can to return to his family.

Anthracite (Netflix):





In 1994, a cult performs collective suicide and only their leader, Caleb Johansson (Stefano Cassetti), survives. 30 years later, a journalist goes missing, leading his web-sleuth of a daughter - Ida - to look for him. Meanwhile, a girl gets murdered and previous offender Jaro Gatsi becomes the prime suspect.

Ida then finds Jaro, helps him avoid arrest and tells him she needs him to find her father. The show is a must-watch for cult show lovers and psychological thrill lovers.

Shaitaan (Netflix):

The mind-boggling situation in Shaitaan is one that keeps the viewer on the edge of their seat. When a happy family on a vacation comes across a nice stranger, he offers their daughter a treat.



She then begins to do everything he says like a puppet. He leaves her parents, played by – Ajay Devgn and Jyothika – totally helpless as he makes their daughter do horrific things.

Fool Me Once (Netflix):

Maya Stern grapples with grief over the murder of her husband Joe. When she installs a nanny cam in her child’s room, she sees her husband sitting with her kid.



Based on Harlan Coben's 2016 novel, the series also delves into her niece and nephew, Abby (Dänya Griver) and Daniel (Daniel Burt)’s effort to find out who killed their mother and the probable connection between the two cases.

A Nearly Normal Family (Netflix):

Starring Björn Bengtsson, Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors, and Lo Kauppi as the “nearly normal” Sandell family, this show unravels when 32-year-old entrepreneur Christoffer "Chris" Olsen is killed and their daughter Stella becomes the prime suspect.

