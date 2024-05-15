Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for more ‘memorable trips' after Nigeria

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid their heartiest regards to the hosts and the Defence Authority after their warm welcome in the West African country last week.

In a special statement, the couple said: "The couple was greeted with a beautiful pre-game parade – a vibrant display of young enthusiasts in polo gear, proudly waving the green and white flags of Nigeria – followed by a procession of older children on horseback, setting the tone for a day filled with sport and spirit.

They added: "The friendly rivalry between the teams, aptly named Duke vs Duchess, added a layer of excitement to the event, with the Duchess’s team claiming victory with a score of 5-3."

The statement concluded: "The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organisers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips."