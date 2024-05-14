 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bearing no heavy burden but hiding anyway?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for hiding away despite having no grueling work load

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for having no major workload, yet hiding from it all.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these sentiments.

She started everything off in a piece for News.com.au and began questioning Prince Harry’s motives for the future.

It all began with her questioning the Duke’s plans for Archewell and said, “How long can one man spend stewing in his at-home steam room over his family’s various indignities and slights?”

Because “it’s not as if the Sussexes have been bearing the heavy burden of their content-making work, with Spotify having lost their number and their current Netflix slate reportedly consisting of only two future shows, according to the controversial book Endgame.”

At the end of the day, “what it comes down to is this: I have no doubt that Harry and Meghan’s hearts are truly in the right place but to quote the motto of another person who knew a thing or two about rocking the boat, Emmeline Pankhurst, ‘deeds not words’.”

