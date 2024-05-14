 

Kanye West delivers sweet words for Drake despite beef

Kanye West's latest comments are interpreted as a compliment for Drake amid beef

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Kanye West delivers sweet words for Drake despite beef

Kanye West and Drake's beef has been chaotic. But, the former recently compared his ease of working with Ty Dolla $ign to the hit duo of Drake and 21 Savage, which, some say, is a compliment amid a complicated relationship.

In a chat with the Hypebeast magazine's The System Issue, the Grammy winner said, "Man, me and Ty have been doing music for so long," adding, "It makes me think of 21 Savage and Drake, who are just such a great combination."

The 46-year-old added, "What people see now, they probably didn't realize at first. It's like, 'Oh, Ty wrote on 'FourFiveSeconds.' Ty wrote on 'Only Once' and 'Real Friends' and 'Fade.' 

"He wrote on records I did with Paul McCartney. And now people see these whole albums are like, 'Oh wow, they really make good music together.'"

These words came after Kanye joined into the diss of Drake after he remixed Future and Metro Boomin's Like That.

Sharing the reason for his entry, Ye said, "Pluto called me, I went to the studio and laid that," noting, "Everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited — we was energized."

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle pushes Prince Harry into the background video

Meghan Markle pushes Prince Harry into the background
6 Best new psychological thrillers to watch in 2024

6 Best new psychological thrillers to watch in 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rubbing salt in Prince William, Kate Middleton's wounds video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rubbing salt in Prince William, Kate Middleton's wounds
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bearing no heavy burden but hiding anyway? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bearing no heavy burden but hiding anyway?
Prince Harry sparks backlash for still stewing in his at-home steam room video

Prince Harry sparks backlash for still stewing in his at-home steam room
Harry, Meghan's Nigeria trip left Charles, William ‘scratching their heads' video

Harry, Meghan's Nigeria trip left Charles, William ‘scratching their heads'
King Charles takes steps to get Harry, Meghan ‘blocked' from Commonwealth trips video

King Charles takes steps to get Harry, Meghan ‘blocked' from Commonwealth trips
Chris Hemsworth bashes Marvel stars who complain about their movies

Chris Hemsworth bashes Marvel stars who complain about their movies
Prince Harry's working royal status relies on one major Meghan Markle decision

Prince Harry's working royal status relies on one major Meghan Markle decision
Piers Morgan mocks real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer' over interview fee

Piers Morgan mocks real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer' over interview fee
Cher's lavish wedding plans with Alexander 'AE' Edwards leave sons worried

Cher's lavish wedding plans with Alexander 'AE' Edwards leave sons worried
Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts to share the big screen next summer

Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts to share the big screen next summer