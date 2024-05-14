Kanye West delivers sweet words for Drake despite beef

Kanye West and Drake's beef has been chaotic. But, the former recently compared his ease of working with Ty Dolla $ign to the hit duo of Drake and 21 Savage, which, some say, is a compliment amid a complicated relationship.



In a chat with the Hypebeast magazine's The System Issue, the Grammy winner said, "Man, me and Ty have been doing music for so long," adding, "It makes me think of 21 Savage and Drake, who are just such a great combination."

The 46-year-old added, "What people see now, they probably didn't realize at first. It's like, 'Oh, Ty wrote on 'FourFiveSeconds.' Ty wrote on 'Only Once' and 'Real Friends' and 'Fade.'

"He wrote on records I did with Paul McCartney. And now people see these whole albums are like, 'Oh wow, they really make good music together.'"

These words came after Kanye joined into the diss of Drake after he remixed Future and Metro Boomin's Like That.

Sharing the reason for his entry, Ye said, "Pluto called me, I went to the studio and laid that," noting, "Everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited — we was energized."