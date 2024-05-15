 

King Charles ‘ trying' to ban future Sussex trips to Commonwealth?

King Charles does not want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle near Comlonwealth

King Charles is reportedly taking measures to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle barred from making Commonwealth visits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently made a successful visit to Nigeria, will be stopped from going on further unofficial trips.

Royal expert Tom Quinn reveals: "King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but fears this will look vindictive.

"On the other hand, he has to find a way to put a stop to any future trips by Harry and Meghan to other commonwealth countries. That has now become his number one priority."

Tom then added that the King should"try to block any further invitations to the wayward couple".

He said: "The ultimate fear for King Charles and William is that Meghan's rebelliousness actually ends up making her more appealing than the understated members of official team royal.

"That’s why she always makes a point of holding Harry's hand for the cameras, something she knows Willam and Kate would never do,” Tom noted.

