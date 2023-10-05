David Beckham leaves Victoria embarrassed in viral clip from documentary

A clip from David Beckham's Netflix documentary "Beckham" has gone viral, with millions of people watching it on social media websites.



The video received more than 20 million views on Twitter only when a user shared it on the platform now known as X.

The viral clip shared with the caption "David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist" left people in fits as it goes on to show the former footballer embarrassing his wife Victoria Beckham.

"We're very working, working class," says Victoria while talking about her family background.

"Be Honest," David tells his wife. She answers, "I. I am being honest."

"Be honest," insists the former footballer. "What car did your dad drive you to school in? he asks.

"So. my dad did," Victoria starts answering when Beckham interrupts again "No one answer."

After beating about the bush for a while and upon her husband's insistence, Victoria finally admits, "Okay. In the 80s my dad had a Rolls Royce."