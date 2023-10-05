Drake latest 'potshot' may renew beef with Kanye West: Find here

Drake and Kanye's West beef is in the news again after the Canadian rapstar supposedly hits out the latter in his latest 8AM in Charlotte track.

Released on October 5 and featuring his five-year-old son Adonis in the video, the 6 God hip-hop star's new song had verses that were interpreted as a dig to friend-turned-foe Ye.

"Not saying I'm the best at what I do/I'm just saying that it's me versus whoever wanna lose/ Pick anyone of the who's who's, I got two 2's for new crews/ R.I.P. to the DJ from Houston, we loose screws," the Grammy winner spits the bar.

Apart from alleged diss to the 46-year-old, the Hotline Bling hitmaker namedrop fellow artists during the song, including 21 Savage, Central Cee and DJ Screw to Adele, Shania Twain and Michael Jackson.

Meanwhile, the feud between Drake and Kanye West is brewing again after a previous tussle amid the release of both giants album, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively, in 2021