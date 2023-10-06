 
Friday, October 06, 2023
Eagles' Darius Slay wants Taylor Swift to miss Chiefs' match against them

Friday, October 06, 2023

Eagles' Darius Slay wants Taylor Swift to miss Chiefs' match against them

Eagles' Darius Slay has a message for Taylor Swift ahead of their re-match against the Kansas City Chiefs next month: "Don't come to the stadium."

Sharing the hilarious request on his Big Play Slay podcast, the NFL star wanted the Grammy winner to skip the game between Philadelphia and Kansas City on Nov. 20.

"Taylor Swift, she might not miss a game this year, she might not. And it looks like they [the Chiefs] 2-0 with her," he added.

Explaining the cause of his plea, the cornerback said, "When we play her, I know we play them home. Taylor, do not come to the game. Do not come to the game 'cause you seem like you bring the energy of winning, so do not come to that game."

In the wake of a rumoured romance between Travis and Taylor, the megastar has twice attended his alleged beau matches.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple told People they are "still just getting to know each other," the insider continued. "It's nothing too serious."

