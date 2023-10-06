 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'united in their mission. as they return to NYC

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry united in their mission. as they return to NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to return the New York for their first ever Archewell Foundation event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mark their comeback to the Big Apple months after they were chased by paps in the same city.

A source tells PEOPLE: “The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions.

“Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families,” the added.

The event will be held in October on World Mental Health Day.

Back in 2022, Meghan shared her tear-jerking battle with mental health on the same day.

"I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman," Meghan told Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

"She didn't know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I'm introducing myself and that you can literally you're going, wait, sorry.

“I’m just. Who is this? Um, and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in,” said Meghan.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana suicide attempts made Queen Mother 'horribly shake'

Princess Diana suicide attempts made Queen Mother 'horribly shake'
Kim praises, Kai slams: Tristan Thompson's double dad drama unveiled

Kim praises, Kai slams: Tristan Thompson's double dad drama unveiled
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits $100M sales record before premiere

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits $100M sales record before premiere
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hints at therapy amid Taylor Swift romance video

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hints at therapy amid Taylor Swift romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack of self awareness' is branded 'funny'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack of self awareness' is branded 'funny'
Kanye West's pedicure takes painful turn: Video

Kanye West's pedicure takes painful turn: Video

Eagles' Darius Slay wants Taylor Swift to miss Chiefs' match against them

Eagles' Darius Slay wants Taylor Swift to miss Chiefs' match against them
Vince Gilligan shoots down 'Breaking Bad' spinoff on Walt Jr.

Vince Gilligan shoots down 'Breaking Bad' spinoff on Walt Jr.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's reunion surprises fans

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's reunion surprises fans

Prince William meets pioneering climate tech entrepreneurs

Prince William meets pioneering climate tech entrepreneurs

SZA gets brutally honest about Grammys: 'Thirsty, dark place'

SZA gets brutally honest about Grammys: 'Thirsty, dark place'
Drake latest 'potshot' may renew beef with Kanye West: Find here

Drake latest 'potshot' may renew beef with Kanye West: Find here