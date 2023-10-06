Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'united in their mission. as they return to NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to return the New York for their first ever Archewell Foundation event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mark their comeback to the Big Apple months after they were chased by paps in the same city.

A source tells PEOPLE: “The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions.

“Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families,” the added.

The event will be held in October on World Mental Health Day.

Back in 2022, Meghan shared her tear-jerking battle with mental health on the same day.

"I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman," Meghan told Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

"She didn't know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I'm introducing myself and that you can literally you're going, wait, sorry.

“I’m just. Who is this? Um, and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in,” said Meghan.