Friday, October 06, 2023
Caitlyn Jenner sets the record straight on relationship with Kris

Friday, October 06, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner has taken to defending her decision to participate in the upcoming documentary series, House of Kardashian, produced by Comcast-owned, Europe-based company Sky. 

In a recent Twitter statement, Caitlyn, who has been notably absent from the family's current Hulu series, The Kardashians, sought to clarify her intentions in joining House of Kardashian

She explained, "I did 'House of Kardashian' to defend my family and I speak extremely highly of my kids and Kris - the mastermind behind it all - who I spent 22 beautiful years with."

Caitlyn clarified that she meant to convey in her interview that she hadn't discussed the project with Kris Jenner, her ex-wife, but they do maintain sporadic communication. 

She added, "To be clear - I am thrilled that @KrisJenner and I are able to talk and co-parent and see each other here and there. We spent 22 amazing years together."

Sources close to Caitlyn revealed that she feels she should have the freedom to work on projects of her choice without a "gag order" on family matters. She expressed remorse for airing her relationship dynamics publicly and is committed to mending any divisions within the family.

Caitlyn's tweet aims to set the record straight and convey her love and respect for her family, especially Kris Jenner, as they navigate the complexities of their past and present relationships in the spotlight.

