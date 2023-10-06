Netflix announces new ‘Squid Game’ spin off: Watch

Netflix finally gets candid with the release of their trailer for the new Squid Game: The Challenge.

For those unversed, the series first released back in 2021, and ended up becoming an unparalleled success.

While there is no such detail available regarding season 2, the series is set to have a real-life spin off, by the end of the year.

The first trailer for this series has already been released and the second is still pending.

The first trailer showcases a demonic doll and an opening by the rest of the organizers, dressed in pink.

Check it out Below:







