Beyonce honours her 'soul sisters' as Destiny's Child marks huge milestone

Beyonce pays tribute to her former Destiny's Child bandmates

Beyoncé is looking back at her journey with her "soul sisters” Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

On Saturday, April 25, former girl group Destiny’s Child celebrated the 25th anniversary of their highly successful third studio album, Survivor. Marking the occasion, Beyoncé took to her Instagram with a heartfelt tribute.

“Today celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Destiny's Child’s third album, Survivor,” she wrote alongside the album cover. “To my soul sisters… I thank God for you both. It’s an honor to sing through life with you ladies by my side. Behind the curtains… Beyond the lights… Forever my Angels,” she added.

Rowland also paid tribute, writing, “Where did the time go… 25 years is crazy. I love you BB. I love you Mimi. What a beautiful journey we have been blessed to have. DC for life. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Williams was “humbled” as she reflected on the album’s impact. “Beyonce and Kelly, we really did this!!!! I can’t thank you ladies enough for showing me love, loyalty and true sisterhood! We had so much fun, long days, nights, harmonizing about anything we could think of, travelling the world, meeting amazing supporters who still rock with us today!!!