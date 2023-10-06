Meghan Markle advised over political ambitions

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was reportedly wanting to takeover for late Senator Dianne Feinstein but her political ambition has come under fire.



A royal expert has advised Meghan Markle to 'focus on being a duchess'.

Royal expert PDina, while speaking to Us Weekly's Royally US, per Daily Express UK, said: "It is not a logical next step. If anything, I think it reveals so much more about her initial intentions before marrying Harry. Why would you even want to do that after marrying into the Royal Family?”

She advised Archie and Lilibet doting mother that her duty is to work as a ‘duchess’, to be alongside her husband Prince Harry doing charity work. “Why are you trying to get into government? That doesn't make sense as a duchess.”

PDina further claimed that Meghan’s political ambition was always there. “You don't just one day say, 'I'm going to be a senator'."