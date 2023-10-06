 
Friday, October 06, 2023
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton’s latest decision about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Friday, October 06, 2023

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has 'no desire' to talk with brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, dubbing it a “Wise decision.”

The US Weekly, quoting an insider, per Daily Express claimed: "Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry or Meghan.”

The insider further said, “There has been too much that has happened and she’s not ready yet."

Reacting to this report, a royal fan dubbed Kate Middleton’s move a ‘Wise decision’.

Another royal fan commented, “Quite right too. How could anyone get over the things that have been said. Too much water under the bridge to forgive and forget.”

“William and Catherine have nothing to apologize.. Catherine you have more class self-respect then that two-bit actress will ever have,” said the third fan.

“Catherine we back you all the way, who would want to talk or associate with this pair of self centered troublemakers. NO ONE WITH ANY SENSE!!!!!!!,” another reacted.

