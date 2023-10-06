Drake announces year-long music hiatus to battle ‘craziest’ disease

file footage





Drake has announced a hiatus from music to sort out his health issues and to focus on “other things” he “would love” to do.

During a new episode of his show Table for One on Sirius XM’s Sound 42, per Hot97, the God’s Plan rapper said: “I probably won’t make music for a little bit.”

“I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life,” he added.

The singer, who dropped his new album For All the Dogs on October 6, shared the major health issue he’s been battling for some time. “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is.”

“So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get [that] right, and I’m going to that,” he added.

“I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on,” the Grammy winner revealed.

“So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is.”

He then said that the break might be longer than a year: “Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

Drake's announcement of hiatus comes after he dropped his new album, which includes the song Fear of Heights. The song is currently under scrutiny by fans who are certain it's a diss track about his past relationship with Rihanna, who has now moved on with rapper A$AP Rocky.