Kim Kardashian confesses to hiding behind heavy make-up

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star who often appears to be picture-perfect, recently revealed that she struggled with adult acne at the age of 42, adding, "I hide my blemishes under heavy make-up."



Kim candidly spoke about the skin problems she faced and also detailed her journey of discovering the ways that helped her to prevent redness and breakouts.

The Kardashians star said that she tried a lot of different products and added the ingredients of useful products to her luxurious skincare brand, SKKN by Kim.

According to The Mirror, Kim appeared in an interview with Refinery29 and said, "Oh, I've gotten full acne, like full bouts of it. I've documented it. I think if people saw it, they'd be shocked to know that I had that experience."

The reality TV star revealed that in a bid to control her acne, she takes care of a bunch of different things that can possibly trigger breakouts including her diet, hormonal changes, and supplements.

She lamented, "I never thought I would experience this in my 40s."

The SKIMS founder also revealed that she inherited a skin condition known as Psoriasis from her mom, Kris Jenner.

Psoriasis causes flaky patches on the skin that can be itchy and sore. Individuals suffering from this condition see rashes on their elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back but can appear anywhere on the body.

Kim said that she has given up on trying to figure out, the ways to control psoriasis.